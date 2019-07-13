FRISCO – The Amarillo Sod Poodles never looked back after a three-run opening frame on Friday night at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, cruising to 5-2 win behind a terrific pitching performance from righty Ronald Bolaños.

With the win, the Sod Poodles improved to 45-45 overall and 11-11 in the season’s second half. It’s the first time that Amarillo has claimed a .500 record since June 17, when they won the Texas League South’s first half title with an even 34-34 record.

Bolaños, who replaced starter Adrian Morejon after two perfect frames, tossed seven innings of two-run ball. He struck out seven batters while allowing three hits.

In the first, Frisco starter Brock Burke walked Rodrigo Orozco to begin the game and then Ivan Castillo singled. After a walk to Edward Olivares to load the bases, Owen Miller brought in the game’s first tally with a fielder’s choice.

Amarillo then plated two more in the first inning on Luis Torrens’ RBI double and a sac fly from Hudson Potts to make it a 3-0 advantage.

In Bolaños opening frame of relief, he allowed a run on a run-scoring groundout from Leody Taveras as Frisco pulled to within 3-1.

The Sod Poodles got another run in the seventh. After a one-out single by Orozco, who had three hits, righty Demarcus Evans replaced Frisco reliever Rafael Montero and surrendered an RBI single to Olivares. The Soddies led 4-1.

Frisco secured another run against Bolaños with a sac fly in the seventh. Amarillo answered by scratching out a run off righty Yoel Espinal in the top of the ninth to make it a 5-2 lead.

The Sod Poodles and RoughRiders continue their four-game series on Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore makes his Texas League debut for the Sod Poodles while the RoughRiders send right-hander Collin Wiles to the mound.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. The game is also streamed on MiLB TV.