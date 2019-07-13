SOUTH AUSTIN

School district to host

pre-K enrollment fair

The Austin school district will host a pre-K enrollment fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at Crockett Early High School, 5601 Manchaca Road. The fair is a chance to meet staff, learn about programs at campuses across the district and register eligible students for pre-K.

The district offers free pre-K for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds at campuses throughout the district, including dual language pre-K curriculum at more than a dozen schools. The enrollment fair is for all pre-K programs at schools throughout the district. Refreshments and child-friendly activities will be provided.

To register, families will need to bring a current paycheck stub or SNAP eligibility documentation; proof of residence, gas or electric bill or lease agreement; child’s official birth certificate or equivalent; up-to-date immunization record; parent/guardian photo identification; and child’s Social Security card if applicable.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Learn tips to lower

utility bills Wednesday

Austin Utilities will host a community outreach meeting to help customers manage and lower utility bills this summer from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive.

Residents can get tips to lower summer utility bills, talk with representatives about energy and water use, learn how to monitor usage from a phone or tablet and find out about rebates for energy and water efficiency. Attendees can learn about vegetation and wildfire management.

For more information: austinenergy.com/go/summer.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Stores hosting events

to prepare for start of school

Walmart is hosting a series of free in-store events to help students and teacher get ready to go back to school. The program begins Saturday as participating stores will celebrate teachers with cake, ice cream, beverages, a photo booth and a swag bag for the first 300 teachers. The event runs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The participating stores are in Bastrop, Buda, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Kyle, Marble Falls, New Braunfels, San Marcos and the South Austin store at 5017 U.S. 290 West. For locations and more information, visit bit.ly/2YPdhic.

The series continues July 20 with a wellness event that will provide students and their families access to health services including low-cost immunizations, free health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings. Parents will be able to speak with a Walmart pharmacist about any health concerns they have for their children. Most Walmart stores will host the event, including all Austin locations.

BUDA

Library acquires

self-check stations

The Buda Public Library has acquired two new self-check stations for library guests to check out materials.

To use the stations, library patrons will scan their library card and enter their phone number or password before scanning items. The stations are connected to the library’s circulation system and have a barcode and radio frequency identification readers for library-goers to scan items by placing them on top of the scanner.

Stations can be used to pay overdue or lost items fines over $5 with credit cards. When checking out DVDs, the library asks guests to check with the circulation desk for actual discs.

For more information: 512-295-5899.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Tax assessor’s offices

to close next week

The Williamson County tax assessor-collector’s offices will be closed Tuesday through Thursday on a rotating schedule for training.

The Round Rock tax iffice, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., will be closed Tuesday; the Georgetown tax office, 904 S. Main St., will be closed Wednesday; and the Cedar Park tax office, 350 Discovery Blvd., and Taylor tax office, 412 Vance St., will be closed Thursday.

For more information: 512-943-1601; wilco.org/tax.

CEDAR PARK

'Mother, Son Glow Dance'

Friday at Recreation Center

The city of Cedar Park Parks and Recreation Department will present a "Light Up the Night Mother and Son Glow Dance" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St.

For all ages. Cost is $25 per mother/son couple and $7 per additional son.

To register: cpparks.net.

— American-Statesman staff