1. Enjoy a flavorful cup of espresso along with some snacks and light shopping at Three Rivers Coffee Co. Friday. There will be a giveaway basket, Texas Ranger baseball tickets for four. Patrons will receive a door prize as well. Multiple small businesses will set up for for the pop-up that will include Signs and Such, Brad Crumb, Eziel's Art, Glided Ivy Designs and more. The event will be held from 3—8 p.m. at 2801 North Highway 77, suite 100.

2. Looking for that essential oil and don't want to wait for it in the mail? DoTERRA will host a pop-up event at Copper Rose Boutique in Waxahachie on Friday. Representatives will provide information behind the essential oils and free aromatic massages with some sipping and shopping. DoTERRA will be in downtown at 2 p.m.

And, since you are already downtown, the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association will host a buy one-get-one-sale on Saturday. Every second Saturday of the month, downtown businesses host their own sales, and the store will determine the discount.

3. Fisher-Price is giving Dallas area kids the chance to enjoy a free, family-friendly event where they can meet real-life responder heroes. The event will include real emergency vehicles and an opportunity to interact with local first responders and take pictures with them. Kids will also have the chance to play with new Rescue Heroes toys and will be given a free poster. The event will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Waxahachie Walmart.

4. The Italy Police and Fire Departments will host their annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game on Saturday.

The game begins at 6 p.m. at the Italy High School softball field and is followed by a firework show around 9 p.m. All proceeds from the event benefit the Italy Police Department's Shop with a Hero program.

Weather is expected to be in the upper-80s to low-90s and mostly sunny.

5. The Ellis County Master Naturalists return to the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market with a fun activity on Kids Craft Day on Saturday.

The master naturalists always bring exciting outdoor experiences to the market while teaching young people how to care for plants and wildlife while helping the world. This week’s activity will be making a kaleidoscope.

Those in attendance can learn from these trained naturalists, so look for them in the classroom in front of the market.

P.S. It’s also air-conditioned!