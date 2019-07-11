RED OAK

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold two public scoping meetings this week in regards to the proposed Loop 9, Segment A project to construct a new six-lane frontage road system between U.S. Highway 67 and U.S. Interstate-35E through Dallas and Ellis Counties.

The Red Oak meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Red Oak Municipal Center, located at 200 Lakeview Parkway in Red Oak.

The Cedar Hill meeting is planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Cedar Hill Recreational Center, located at 310 East Parkerville Road in Cedar Hill.

According to a TxDOT release, each meeting will present the same information and will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation. Representatives from TxDOT and project consultants will be available to answer questions about the study and the proposed three build alternatives and no-build alternative.

The proposed Loop 9, Segment A would construct a new, 9.4-mile six-lane, roadway within approximately 600 feet of right of way. It would be located in the cities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Midlothian, Ovilla and Red Oak in Dallas and Ellis counties. The project will include a median that will accommodate future construction of controlled-access main lanes.

Construction of the ultimate access-controlled main lane facility would be as traffic warrants and funding becomes available and would require additional environmental analysis prior to construction.

Study data and maps showing the various roadway alignment options will be available for viewing at the scoping meetings, following the meeting materials will be posted online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com under public meetings.

Additional public meetings and public hearings will be held as part of the future Loop 9 Environmental Impact Statement phase of this project.