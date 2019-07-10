Austin police officers found a man dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday morning after a crash in South Austin.

Officers responded to the southbound service lanes in the 1900 block of Interstate 35 South around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a report that a truck had crashed into a creek just south of Woodland Avenue, Austin police Sgt. Mark Breckenridge said.

When officers arrived, they found a Ford pickup truck 10 to 15 feet below the road in a creek that had about 3 inches of water in it, he said.

The man was the only person found inside the truck.

Police do not know the exact time the truck drove off the road and into the creek, but it could have been 8 to 10 hours before the man was found, Breckenridge said.

Investigators are looking into what caused the truck to go off the road and how the man died.

FINAL:#ATXTraffic FATALITY Vehicle Rescue ~1900 S Ih 35 Svrd Sb#ATCEMSMedics have obtained 1 Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult male. No further info. EMS clear of the scene.

