The innovative future of education was celebrated as nearly $45,000 worth of checks were dispersed across Waxahachie ISD.

On May 31, the Waxahachie ISD Education Foundation presented 12 checks to teachers and staff during the district awards presentation.

Education foundation grants funded projects that focus on the arts, STEM and specialize play areas. The largest check of $5,000 was awarded to Wedgeworth Elementary to purchase a STEM Discovery Maker cart. This will be used to create makerspaces in any classroom on campus.

Other future purchases include a printing press at Finely Junior High, a working model of heart and lungs at FJH as well as a chicken coop at Shackelford.

The Partner in PE program was allotted $4,478.60 to expand the program to Howard Junior High and Waxahachie High. This program that partners life skill and general education students was established in WISD at Finley. More materials and supplies will be purchased with education foundation funds.