6 p.m. update: Travis County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A strong thunderstorm is moving through Austin, the weather radar shows. Lightning, quarter-sized hail, torrential rainfall, flooding and strong winds will be possible with these storms, the weather service said.

The following areas will likely be affected: Austin, Pflugerville, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Lakeway, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Barton Creek, Mansfield Dam, Onion Creek, Hornsby Bend, Jonestown, Sunset Valley, Volente, Creedmoor and McKinney Falls State Park.

3:30 p.m. update: Williamson, northern Travis and Burnet counties are under a significant weather advisory until 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A strong thunderstorm is heading that way, the weather radar shows. Lightning, half-inch hail, torrential rainfall, flooding and strong winds will be possible with these storms, the weather service said.

The following areas will likely be affected: Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Serenada, Leander, Lago Vista, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Weir, Inks Lake State Park, Georgetown Dam, Watson and Lake Victor.

Earlier: Monday forecast for Austin: Only in Texas would you feel lucky if July temperatures were in the 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures heat up to around 96 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

While temperatures may not be hitting triple-digits on Monday, your body may think it has. The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot conditions will feel to your body, will be as high as 103, forecasters said. Humidity makes air feel hotter because the evaporation of sweat, which is how your body naturally cools off, becomes less effective.

Skies will become partly cloudy in the evening and overnight temperatures will stay above 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index as high as 104. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 95.