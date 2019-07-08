James Langham, a lieutenant of the Red Oak Police Department, recently graduated from the Leadership Command College, Class 84, of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

The program, taught by a consortium of universities throughout Texas, provides law enforcement administrators and executives with the skills necessary to effectively manage police agencies and deliver a high level of service to their communities, notes an official press release.

Module I, focusing on leadership, is taught at the Center for Executive Development at Texas A&M University. Module II — at Texas Woman’s University — focuses on the political, legal, and social environment of law enforcement.

The program concluded on June 21 with training in law enforcement administration at the third module, held at Sam Houston State University.

Each of the three three-week modules attended by participants in the program is taught by top national and international law enforcement experts.

Topics include leadership, professional ethics and integrity, communication, and personnel management issues. The Command College curriculum also strives to keep participants on top of the contemporary problems in criminal justice.

This program is one of many offered by the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, headquartered on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The Institute, known as “LEMIT,” has been training law enforcement managers and executives since its inception in 1987.

LEMIT offers numerous seminars, training for police chiefs, and the leadership program, which is one of the premier law enforcement academies in the nation. No tax monies are necessary to support LEMIT, which is funded by a surcharge on criminal court costs; affording eligible Texas Law Enforcement managers and executive’s essential professional development.

Between one and two thousand Texas law enforcement personnel benefit from LEMIT training each year.