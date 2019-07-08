Following the departure of Michael Goddard, the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees have announced a timeline to replace the beloved superintendent.

Goddard was officially approved as the superintendent of Lovejoy ISD earlier this week. He joined Red Oak ahead of the 2017 school year.

According to a ROISD press release, the trustees met several times and discussed the plan to replace Goddard and ultimately decided to move forward with identifying an interim first. Once that process has completed, the trustees will then concentrate their efforts on a search full-time superintendent.

Kevin Freels, ROISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations, has been named the acting superintendent during the transition.

“Mr. Freels is the ideal person to maintain the direction of Red Oak ISD,” stated board president John Anderson. “We will be actively seeking an interim superintendent in the coming weeks, but Mr. Freels will be the point person during this transition. He is well versed in all aspects of district operations and has an outstanding cabinet to support him, along with the full backing of the board.”

According to the district-issued announcement, the trustees will receive and review resumes from interested interim applicants through July 7. Resumes should be sent to supt.search@redoakisd.org.

The trustees will then host the first round of interviews beginning the week of July 8, with a potential second round during the week of July 15.

The trustees will then announce and approve the identified interim superintendent at the July 22 meeting of the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees.

According to the release, the ROISD trustees and superintendent cabinet "wish to reassure all Red Oak ISD employees and families that we will continue with the forward momentum."

"While the search begins for a new superintendent, the expectations are the same – prepare students to be college and career ready while also providing social/emotional skills and support for them to realize their individual dreams," the release adds.

Red Oak ISD is a school district that includes 940 staff members and over 5,800 students.

“United, we are the body of Red Oak ISD,” Anderson stated. “We thank each member for your belief in the district. Together, we will continue to serve the students in our community to the best of our ability."

To reach the trustees about the process, or submit questions, suggestions or concerns, email supt.search@redoakisd.org.

For more information, review the search webpage at www.redoakisd.org. Additional calendar dates and information will be added online.