To the Editor,

For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America has been indispensable in developing character, leadership, and responsibility in America’s youth. As the former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson states:

“Scouting is the only youth-serving organization that really is values-based and teaches citizenship in our country.”

As Scouting evolves and finds new ways to play a positive role in youth development, the parents of Scouts are more important than ever. Those considering joining the Scouting community want to hear from BSA parents to learn how Scouting has benefited their families.

Scouting has played an indelible role in my own life, first as a child, and then as a parent. Some of my fondest childhood memories are the overnight camping trips I went on with my troop. Then, when I had children of my own, I signed them up for Scouts, and watched Scouting shape them into the young men they are today.

Over the years I have personally witnessed the ability of parents’ stories to help grow the BSA community and boost awareness of Scouting opportunities.

That’s why I am helping launch BSA Parents, a non-profit organization whose mission is to recruit, inform, and amplify the voices of parents who believe Scouting helps build character and instill values in America’s youth.

With the creation of BSA Parents, we are provided a new avenue to reflect upon and share our Scouting experiences. In May, The Honorable Rex Tillerson sat down with BSA Parents to share his story and encourage the greater Scouting community to do the same.

Like The Honorable Rex Tillerson, I believe Scouting has been central to the very fabric of our nation. The BSA has propelled America’s youth towards successful and fulfilling careers, training them to be leaders with strong values and drive. It comes as no surprise that four of America’s presidents have been Scouts.

BSA Parents needs parents and friends of Scouting, who believe in the mission of the BSA, to get involved. I am so proud to be a part of this growing community and even prouder to be the Chairman of the BSA Parents board.

Go to www.BSAParents.com to learn more about our organization and hear from parents who have already shared their story.

Don McChesney, BSA Parents