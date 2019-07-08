In its sixth year, the Koben Puckett Invitational Professional Bull Riders competition was held indoors for the first time Saturday evening.

“We’ve teamed up with the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council and the city of Amarillo, and we’re (all) promoting downtown growth and events downtown,” Koben Puckett said. “This is the first year I’ve gone indoors, so we’re expecting droves. We’ve already sold five times the amount of presale tickets compared to previous years.”

Thirty-five competitors came from, not just nationally, but from across the globe including Brazil, Mexico, and Guatemala to compete inside the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

“This is not a national event; this is a world event,” Puckett said. “The bull riders are competing for (a spot in) the … World Champion Bull Riders in (Las) Vegas (where) the winner gets $1,000,000.”

Ezekiel Mitchell, 22, of Houston, was one of those riders with his eyes on the prizes.

“I was (the) PBR Touring Pro Division Champion in 2016. I made the Velocity Finals for the PBR also, (and) I qualified for the College Finals two times,” he said. “Now I’m on the Premier Series of the PBR, currently ranked 17th in the world.”

Mitchell said he’s been bull riding since 2016.

“I wanted to be a cowboy growing up,” he said, “and that carried on to being a bull rider because bull riders make the most money and you can still be a cowboy during the week.”

With bull riding being a young man’s sport, Mitchell said it’s more mentally challenging than physically.

“The challenges are in your head – dealing with the stresses and pressures that go around the sport,” he said. “Once you get to a certain level in bull riding, you already know how to do it; it’s just figuring out how to do it with the cameras and the other stuff like that.”

Dustin Ratchford, 23, of Wynnewood, Okla., said bull riding was a natural step for him.

“It’s a family tradition. My whole family has done it, (and) did it professionally,” he said. “By the time I got around 14, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was the smallest football player on the team … so I started trying to ride bulls and when I did, it was natural. I was making more money on the weekends (so) I was like, the heck with football – if I’m going to beat the crap out of my body, I’m going to get paid for it.”

Ratchford was hopeful to continue his prize-winning good year at the KBI PBR.

“I’ve been having a really good year this year. I won the Perkins PBR in my home state of Oklahoma (and) I won a little open deal Thursday night – I’ve been on fire pretty much this whole year,” he said. “(Though) this event in Amarillo is really, really tough. The bulls are real rank here. They buck off a lot of high-quality guys here every year.”

During the ride, Ratchford said it’s about mind over matter.

“At times this sport will knock you down to your knees, and it’s hell or high water trying to get out of there,” he said. “This is the most mental sport there is. You’re getting on something that can kill you … it’s swinging two big ol’ horns at you that don’t give near as much as your body will.”

“Bull riding is an elite sport, and it separates itself from your standard rodeo,” Puckett added. “Amarillo is very cowboy based; it’s been our heritage and our culture. (People) greatly enjoy this event, and it’s a great fit for Amarillo.”

The KPI is about more than eight seconds of bucking and hanging on for dear life: Monies raised go to the Press On Foundation, from which Puckett also benefits.

“It awards therapy scholarships to individuals like myself who are pursuing recovery from a spinal cord injury,” he said. “That specialized therapy for spinal cord injured patients is in Austin. There is nothing in Amarillo currently that can help something at this neurological level in long-term therapy.”

Puckett, a former professional bull rider, suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury during a PBR competition in 2008.

"To go from not being able to lean up off the back rest of my chair to now being able to sit forward is huge. I have regained sensation in parts of my hands, which is exciting, as well," he wrote on his website, kobenpuckettinvitational.com. "Also, when I have assistance (to stand) using a walker and after some positioning, I can, without any braces, hold myself standing for a moment! Just under three years ago this would’ve been impossible."

Puckett said last year, his eponymous PBR competition raised funds to support six scholarships though the Press On Foundation.