25 years ago:

MOSCOW - Mikhail Gorbachev was questioned on the stand Friday by the lone remaining defendant of the 1991 coup attempt in a session so heated the judge repeatedly asked everyone to settle down.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The Nimbus 3 weather-watching satellite launched last April 14 has been tracking balloons, a ship in the Antarctic and drifting ice in the Arctic. Soon, it may try to keep an eye on a man hiking through Montana forests. And then focus, a bit later perhaps, on an elk in Yellowstone National Park.

75 years ago:

LONDON - The Red Army today captured Baranowinze, important fortress on the invasion route to Warsaw, fought into the streets of Wilno and cut the Wilno-Daugavpils railway, one of the German supply backbones for defense of East Prussia and the Baltic states, Moscow announced today.

100 years ago:

The directors of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce met Monday afternoon and set the date for the Lubbock County Fair which will be held here September 17th, 18th and 19th.