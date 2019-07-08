Moncrief Cancer Institute will bring its mobile clinic to Frank Kent Ennis to provide free mammograms for women without insurance and those who qualify from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, July 13.

Most major insurance plans are also accepted. The screening is for women ages 40 and older who haven't had a mammogram in one year or more.

Moncrief Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based early detection and support center in Fort Worth. Moncrief is part of UT Southwestern's Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is the only National Cancer Institute-designated center in North Texas.

According to a press release, Moncrief offers an "exceptional level of academic medical expertise, which includes screening programs that help detect cancer at its earlier stages."

"Data from the American Cancer Society tells us that more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2019, and an estimated 606,880 people will die of the disease," stated Dr. Keith Argenbright, director, Moncrief Cancer Institute. "However, today, we have more tools and knowledge than ever to prevent and detect cancer. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you can decrease your odds of cancer ever occurring. And by getting screened for certain types of cancer, you can detect it early, when treatment is more likely to be successful."

To schedule a mammogram appointment, call 800-405-7739 by July 8. Those interested may also visit moncrief.com to learn more. Frank Kent Ennis is located at 305 South I-45.

Funding for screenings is provided by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, Susan G. Komen North Texas, and Texas Health and Human Services Commission.