The 10th annual drive to collect gently used and new shoes to help the poor in the United States and abroad has begun at First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave. Shoes for any age can be dropped off at the church office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday or on Sunday mornings through July 28. The Chalice Abbey at 2717 Stanley St. also is providing a collection box during its hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Shoes of any type can be donated — from sports to work boots, dress or casual. Donors are asked to tie the laces or tie the mates with rubber bands so pairs stay together. Even single shoes are welcome.

Church members will pack them after the 10 a.m. morning worship service on July 28 and send them to a distribution center in Carrollton, TX, for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that distributes them around the world to disaster victims, individuals starting microenterprises in developing countries, and people who never have owned a pair of shoes.

In the last nine years, 6,164 pairs of shoes, plus singles, have been donated by church members and others in the community and sent to Soles4Souls, said Dick Snyder of the project committee.

• • •

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3500 Bowie St., offers a free food pantry on Wednesdays for once-a-month service throughout the month. Sunday morning services at the church are at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship following at 10:45. Office hours ar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday (closed during the noon hour) and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Steve Brauner is a co-pastor. For more information, call (806) 359-9483.

• • •

Vacation Bible School at First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., will be July 15-18, 9:30 to 11:30.a.m., for ages 3 through fifth grade. Theme this year is “Canyon Splash: God’s Promise on Life’s Wild Ride.” Contact Tye for more information at (806) 355-6526.

• • •

Central Church of Christ, 1401 S. Monroe, will have a Family Camp on Aug. 9 - 11 at Camp Blue Haven in Las Vegas, N.M. Families of all shapes and sizes are welcome. The goal is to rejuvenate individual families as a church family with a relaxing retreat in nature. Meals are provided. Enjoy hiking, fishing, porch-sitting, games, campfires and times of worship and spiritual conversations.

Send information for Faith Events to Faith@amarillo.com at least two weeks before desired date of publication. Please include a contact name and telephone number.