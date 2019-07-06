Artists with galleries at the Arts in the Sunset are preparing for the final First Friday Art Walk events after tenants were told May 23 they were to vacate their spaces after the Art Walk on Aug. 2. But many of the artists are starting the move-out process, making Friday's art walk their last.

According to previous reporting by the Amarillo Globe-News, the center’s 47 tenants have to be vacated to help the Crouch Foundation obtain tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service and become a non-profit organization.

Rachel Flores, the executive director of the Amarillo Art Institute as well as a member of the foundation’s board, said if Arts in the Sunset does not receive the non-profit status, they would have to pay $6.1 million in estate taxes.

“If we had to pay that, we wouldn’t be able to sustain Sunset anyways,” Flores said. “Therefore, it was, should we have these people leave and be able to do something or do we not have them leave and still have it fail.”

For many artists, the July art walk was their last. Chris Rogers, an artist with a gallery at the Sunset, said it is a mixture of emotions about leaving the gallery space.

“Even though I’ll be leaving, and there’s a little bit of nervousness about the next chapter, there’s a bit of sadness because a lot of us, our hearts are broken,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of us who have become like family, friends, close friends. There’s a lot of sadness and broken hearts as well. There’s a number of emotions going on right now.”

Jim Kiper, an artist who also has a gallery in Arts in the Sunset, said it is sad to see the walk ending because of the relationships he has developed with attendees as well as fellow artists throughout the years.

For Kiper, art is a hobby. But he said he has seen other artists being affected by the gallery closing who do this for a living.

When Flores started working with the institute, she said the First Friday Art Walks were very vibrant each month. It was a hub for people to see all kinds of art and all kinds of artists.

“It presented an opportunity for access to art that a lot of people wouldn’t otherwise have,” Flores said.

But after Ann Crouch, the founder of the foundation as well as the Arts in the Sunset, died, it decreased, falling back on the artists to maintain the success of the walks.

After it was announced that artists had to vacate their galleries from the Arts in the Sunset space, Flores said the biggest reaction from the public was losing the walk itself.

Kiper said attendees will lose contact they had with artists with the walk being gone.

“Some of us will still have websites and cards that we can give you to where they are moving,” Kiper said. “The access to having everyone in one building was convenient.”

Having all the artists in one place with the walk was a unique opportunity, Rogers said. Without Arts in the Sunset, it will be more spread out. This is changing different artists’ approach.

“From what I’ve been noticing in the last month or month and a half, I’ve seen people disperse in different directions,” Rogers said. “I’ve seen people gravitate towards cooperative type strategies. I’ve seen others try and find different venues to showcase their art. I have seen others find different work spaces and I have seen others more focused on going back home and reestablishing themselves or reinventing their business.”

Flores said she hopes the public recognizes the importance of going and visiting artists and their galleries, even though they will not be located in Arts in the Sunset anymore.

The plan is to bring back the First Friday Art Walk eventually, Flores said, hopefully next spring or summer.

She said the foundation knows it is an important part of the community. But, support is needed.

“The most important thing is that we need all the help that we can get,” Flores said. “We need the support of the community and we need that passion that they’re expressing to come through so when all of this gets hashed out and figured out, that we don’t have to beg people to come back. People will understand the importance of coming back to supporting the arts and supporting the artists … We are going to try as hard as we possibly can to reincorporate the artists as much as possible. We just need people’s help and support on that.”

Rogers thinks artists bring something special to the community.

“We bring life to our community,” Rogers said. “When we create something beautiful, we are encouraging and uplifting other people and the people around us. When we are not here, you take the life out of the city. When you take the life out of the city, it kind of dies.”