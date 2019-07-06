NORTH AUSTIN

Learn about improvements

planned for Burnet Road

The city of Austin corridor program office will host a Burnet Road corridor public open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Road.

Attendees will learn about mobility, safety and connectivity improvements planned for Burnet Road between Koenig Lane and MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1). The improvements are funded in part by the 2016 Mobility Bond as part of the Corridor Construction Program.

Members of the Burnet Road corridor team will be on-hand to answer questions and provide updates. Updated maps and additional information will also be available. No formal presentation is planned, and guests are welcome to come and go at their convenience.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Open house Tuesday

on Wickersham Lane

Austin Transportation will host an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for members of the community to review and provide feedback on a preliminary design for changes to Wickersham Lane from Riverside Drive to Oltorf Street.

The open house will be held at the Austin Public Library Ruiz Branch, 1600 Grove Blvd.

Austin Transportation is proposing changes to provide an improved and safer bikeway on Wickersham Lane that would connect to future multimodal improvements along Riverside Drive and the planned Country Club Creek Trail. Funding for these changes has been identified from the 2016 Mobility Bond Bikeways Program.

The comment period will be open through Aug. 11.

For more information: bit.ly/2FPxQn3.

AUSTIN

Vietnam veterans offered

free commemoration book

Gov. Greg Abbott is offering a free Texas limited-edition Vietnam War 50th commemoration book “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty and Sacrifice” to Vietnam veterans in Texas.

Veterans may pick up their copy at the Texas Veterans Commission Health Care Advocacy Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, 7901 Metropolis Drive, Room 1-G112; and Texas Veterans Commission Claims VA Outpatient Clinic, 7901 Metropolis Drive, Room 1G113.

The newly published book details actions taken in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern day reflections of veterans and pays tribute to those who served in Vietnam.

ROUND ROCK

Book Fair to benefit

library programs

The Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St., will host a Scholastic Book Fair from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 10) and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Attendees can purchase books with proceeds benefiting the library’s summer reading program and participate in various activities.

GEORGETOWN

'Importance of Bees'

to be discussed Monday

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association monthly meeting, featuring a presentation on “The Importance of Bees” by John Swan, will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension training room, 100 Wilco Way.

Swan is the owner of Wicked Bee Apiary and Wicked Bee Removal Service, president of the Travis County Beekeepers Association, a member of the Texas Master Beekeeper’s program and a board member for the Austin Area Garden Clubs at Zilker Botanical Gardens.

The free program will address bees in the garden, their function to gardening and the ecosystem, what plants they need and what society can do to make gardens part of their daily working life. A social hour will begin at 6:15 p.m.

For more information: 512-943-3300.

SAN MARCOS

Watch ‘Boss Baby’

Tuesday night at park

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host a screening of “The Boss Baby” as part of its Movies in Your Park series from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at San Marcos Plaza Park, 206 N. CM Allen Parkway.

The free event will feature pre-movie activities, and the movie will begin at sunset around 8:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase. Alcohol, plastic foam, glass and smoking will not be permitted. Pets will be allowed if on a leash.

— American-Statesman staff