The fireworks have (mostly) ended and you're already regretting those Independence Day hot dogs. So what's on the slate this weekend in Ellis County?

1. We've officially entered the — pun intended — dog days of summer.

Though a leash is required for your furry companion, there will be plenty of shade and cold brews at The College Street Pub in downtown Waxahachie.

The Pub, as the longest-tenured restaurant and bar in downtown is more affectionately known, will host guests and pets from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at 210 N. College Street. This is the second of three "Dog Days" events that The Pub will host, with the next coming Saturday, Aug. 3.

"Summer is the time to hang out on the patio and enjoy friends, so why not let your pup do the same?" notes the event's Facebook page. "Come relax in the shade with other dog people to visit, share funny stories and socialize your doggie. This is a dog-friendly establishment, but a leash is required."

To reserve a table or seat, visit info504675.wixsite.com/dogdaysofsummer.

2. Need a pup before heading to The College Street Pub? Check out the adoption event hosted by Hearts and Tails of Hope Pet Rescue at PetSmart in Waxahachie from noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

The Ellis County-based rescue center is a nonprofit that strives to enhance the quality of life for animals that have been rejected, abused and forgotten by providing care, nutrition, veterinary services and companionship.

"You can't buy love, but you can rescue it," notes the rescue event's Facebook page.

For more information on the 501(c)3 nonprofit rescue and adoption center based in Venus, call (972) 937-1000 or visit /www.heartsandtailsofhope.org. PetSmart in Waxahachie is located at in the shopping center at 1451 N U.S. Highway 77.

3. Soothe yourself over the holiday weekend with some yoga in a tranquil environment. Lisa Ware Yoga 4 Love Studio is hosting an outdoor yoga session by a waterfall in Ovilla on Saturday. A short asana practice will take place by the waterfall to honor the United States of America and freedom from 10 — 10:45 a.m. The event will finish with a short yogi brunch and mimosas on the patio from 10:45 — 11:15 a.m. Free cash love donations are appreciated. The Yoga 4 Love Studio cabin is located at 116 Water St. in Ovilla.

4. It's "teen night" at the Western Kountry Klub in Midlothian on Friday. With a $10 cover, kids from 12 to 18 can indulge in an evening of fun and a chance to learn how to line dance. The DJ will play songs by request. Teen night will start at 7 p.m., and the Western Kountry Klub is located at 5728 Lakeview Dr. in Midlothian.

5. On Saturday, the "Taste of Market" returns to the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market and will feature garlic as the vegetable of the month.

The market chefs and a guest garlic grower will discuss the many uses of garlic and will feature some unusual samplings. Besides its wonderful flavor, garlic has many healthful qualities. It has been used as medicine for thousands of years, and studies confirm its value to our health.

Be sure and stop by the tasting room in the front of the market for recipes, samples and information, then shop the produce sellers for this year's crop of fresh garlic to take home and enjoy.