5:20 p.m. update: About 700 Austin Energy customers are without power after a brief round of strong storms moved through Austin, outage maps show.

In total, there are 19 active outages throughout the city.

About 50 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative customers are without power, and about 40 customers with the Pedernales Electric Cooperative have also lost power, outage maps show.

3:30 p.m. update: A few isolated storms are moving into Austin.

There is a 50% chance of rain Wednesday that will decrease to 30% in the evening.

Showers/t-storms w/heavy downpours and frequent lightning moving/developing NW into the metro area at this time. Don't disrespect the lightning threat.pic.twitter.com/AqZEhSnsPA

— SCTX_Aware (@SCTX_Aware)July 3, 2019

Earlier: Wednesday forecast for Austin: Fireworks and hot dogs and swimming are just around the corner. But first, Central Texas has to get through a possibly rainy day, the National Weather Service said.

A 50% chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies will last through the evening and thunderstorms are possible, forecasters said. The high temperature is expected to reach around 89 degrees, then drop to a low near 74 degrees at night, forecasters said.

On the Fourth of July, a 30% chance of rain will last through about 8 a.m. If you're up with the sun, you'll likely see some showers. But the chance of rain will dwindle throughout the day under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach a high near 91 degrees and stay above 74 degrees at night.

South winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts during the day. At night, south-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night, but forecasters said fireworks should not be impeded. The chance of rain will decrease to 20% and last until 8 p.m.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Fourth of July: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mostly before 8 a.m., and a high near 91. South winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 74. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 96.