BUDA

Red, White and Buda

takes place Thursday

The annual Red, White and Buda celebration is scheduled for Thursday.

The celebration’s Patriotic Parade on Main Street will begin at 8:30 a.m. near Old City Hall at Main and Houston streets. Awards will be given to the best decorated bikes. No motorized vehicles will be allowed during the parade. After the parade, attendees can participate in free activities at the Buda Greenbelt, 319 Main St.

Food, entertainment and a fireworks show will run from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Buda Sportsplex, 310 Buda Sportsplex Drive. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

CEDAR PARK

City parks, pools

open on July 4th

Cedar Park city offices; the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.; and the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., will be closed Thursday in observance of Independence Day.

Public parks and pools will be open. City offices, the library and the Recreation Center will reopen for regular scheduled business hours Friday.

Trash and recycling pickup will remain on schedule for the week, including Thursday. If Thursdays are a resident’s regular scheduled pickup day, they are asked to set out trash and/or recycling totes as usual.

HUTTO

City hosts second annual

Fourth of July Celebration

The city of Hutto will host its second annual Fourth of July Celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek, 1001 County Road 137.

The free event will feature live music, food trucks, activities and fireworks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Coolers will be welcome; no glass. Dogs will not be allowed unless they are service animals.

Visitors will enter the park at the north entrance and exit through the south gate.

PFLUGERVILLE

City offices close Thursday;

pools open with holiday hours

Pflugerville city offices; Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services, 1600 Waterbrook Drive; the Pflugerville Library, 1008 Pfluger St. W.; and the Pflugerville Recreation Center, 400 Immanuel Road will be closed Thursday.

City pools will be open for special holiday hours. For pool schedules, visit pflugervilletx.gov/pools.

Trash pickup will not be affected. For emergencies when the city is closed, residents should call 911 or the citizen communications hotline for non-emergencies at 512-990-6700.

WIMBERLEY

Independence Day Rodeo

runs Thursday to Saturday

Wimberley’s 74th annual Independence Day Rodeo, sanctioned by the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association and sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6441, will run Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Park.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Events will include bull riding, tie-down calf roping, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, women’s breakaway roping and women’s barrel racing. A free fireworks display will take place nightly, weather permitting. Food and other vendors will be on the grounds, and beer will be sold, cash only, at the rodeo.

Veterans Park is on Jacobs Well Road. Attendees should follow the “Rodeo/Veterans Park” sign at the intersection of Jacobs Well Road and RR 12, around three miles north of Wimberley and 11 miles south of Dripping Springs.

Tickets cost $12 per person and $7 for children ages 12 and younger. General admission parking $5 per vehicle at the gate. Proceeds benefit Post 6441 programs and activities.

For more information: texasvfw.net/vfw-rodeo.

SMITHVILLE

'Freedom on the Hill'

happens Friday night

Black Tree’s Freedom on the Hill will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Black Tree Ranch, 1070 Texas 71.

The event will include live music from the Cory Morrow Band, Logan Tucker and Dillon Gambol; an open cocktail bar; barbecue dinner; silent auction; craft beer tasting; and fireworks.

Tickets are $100, $250 for the Black Tree Experience or $600 for a VIP table with six passes.

The event benefits the Texas Firewalkers, a nonprofit that aids families displaced by residential fires, first-responder line of duty deaths and providing hot meals to communities affected by natural disasters across Texas.

For tickets and information: bit.ly/2wRrdMn.

—American-Statesman staff