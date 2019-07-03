The Oak Lawn Turner High School reunion has a plethora of activities planned through the Fourth of July weekend.

Oak Lawn Turner graduates gather every two years, and the celebration begins July 4 with an evening street dance that is open to the public. The dance will serve to spearhead the reunion festivities and the music will play from 4—10 p.m. The dance will take place at the Turner-Oak Lawn site where the historical marker is located on Wyatt Street.

A meet and greet event will take place the Friday at the Waxahachie Civic Center from 5:30 — 10 p.m. Guests may arrive in casual attire, and goodie bags will be handed out before the evening of socializing and music. Refreshments will be provided.

"If you have not registered it's too late," said Wanda Terry, Oak Lawn Turner High School Reunion Committee treasurer.

A memorial to remember fellow classmates will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Oak Lawn Turner site. The memorial will include a prayer, roll call of deceased classmates and singing of Oak Lawn and Turner High School songs.

A parade will follow the service at 10 a.m. and will begin on Wyatt Street and then turn right on Peters Street, proceeding to Getzendaner and turning right to continue across Clift and turn right. The parade will proceed to MLK Jr. Boulevard and end at Freedman Memorial Plaza where a reading of the listed names on the monument will be vocalized along with their service to the community.

"If anyone wants to participate, be down there at the Oak Lawn site on Saturday morning and join in the parade," Terry said. "It's open to the public."

The banquet will kick off Saturday evening at the Waxahachie Civic Center from 6 p.m. — 11 p.m. Themed "Harlem Nights," the event will include dinner, a program, dancing and a cash bar. Casual attire is appropriate.

Oak Lawn Turner graduates can gather again at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Sunday for a luncheon from 1:30—4 p.m. Lunch will include socializing, talent participation and exit remarks.

Terry said the committee is expecting nearly 130 people. Registration for the event has closed.