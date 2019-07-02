An $18,000 donation to the Waxahachie Police Department on Wednesday will help expand its K9 unit and teach teen drivers how tragic driving impaired can be.

The donation was presented to the department by Kip Fedora - State Farm, located in Waxahachie. It will help outfit a second patrol vehicle to serve in the department's K9 unit, as well as purchase a radar speed trailer and revitalize WPD's SIDNE vehicle.

According to a City of Waxahachie press release, the SIDNE vehicle, which is an acronym for Simulated Impaired Driving Experience, "is used to educate about the dangers of drunk and impaired driving."

"We are so excited and appreciative of a grant from State Farm to the Waxahachie Police Department to support much-needed programs for the department," the release added. "A huge thank you to State Farm for the generous grant!"