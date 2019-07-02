Winston Wigand has been an evolving potter for almost 40 years, yet he has been telling the same story through his pottery demonstrations that deliver the most potent message ever told — the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Wigand was recently the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Ellis County Christian Women’s Connection, which is part of Stonecroft Ministries.

He spoke to approximately 50 women at the Waxahachie County Club on April 17, where the Christian group holds their luncheons on the third Wednesday of each month.

Marglen Kinikin, the ECCWC chair, stated, “All the ladies were amazed at the way Mr. Wigand used biblical scriptures and told his wonderful stories, all while transforming a huge lump of clay into a gorgeous vase – right before our eyes.”

This gifted artist first thought early-on his calling in life was to become a preacher. Years after studying at the seminary, his calling became more of a gift of ministry through his talent in making pottery.

Wigand’s mother used to say, “Winston is a little boy at heart, that loves to play in the mud.”

That is still his fondest passion in life.

His pottery ministry, Treasured Vessels Ministries, has grown over the almost 40 years of honing his craft. His mission has always been to use his finished pottery pieces to illustrate the gospel. Much of his work has iconic Hebrew words inscribed on them.

“I demonstrate parables and lessons learned through years of being a simple potter," Wigand said. "We are God’s people, and we are being formed that we might be filled and that we might share what we have been given — the treasured gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ.”

For the past 10 years, Wigand and his wife Becky traveled to many churches in North Texas and beyond, presenting his unique ministry by way of the word of God and by symbolic demonstrations.

Most recently, for the last five years, Wigand expanded his Christian outreach to include being a regular vendor at “The Promise” presentation in Glen Rose. The fall event runs every year from September through October. He features his presentations before each performance and during the show’s intermissions.

After each of his shows, Wigand sells his beautiful pottery pieces such as jar necklaces, covenant cups, chalices, honey pots, serving trays, vases, etc. Each item has been hand-crafted on his pottery wheel, and each comes in a gift box that includes a special note inside, which gives the new owner a personal invitation to follow Christ.

If anyone is interested in a presentation at your church, please contact Wigand at 972/222-6104 or email him at treasuredvessels@sbcglobal.net. He and his wife reside in Mesquite.