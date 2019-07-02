To the Editor,

It's interesting how Waxahachie residents tout their regular church attendance, their "lives lived in Christ" and the tenets of his teachings, but as soon as their "property value" and the gentrification of their neighborhood is allegedly threatened, all of that Christ-like stuff suddenly goes out the window. I guess if Jesus of Nazareth was a home owner, he might have changed his tune as well.

"It is a sin to despise one’s neighbor, but blessed is the one who is kind to the needy."

— Proverbs 14:21

Caitlin Sevier, Owner, Unity Thrift, Waxahachie