Former U.S. Congressman Joe Barton announced this week that the Joe Barton Family Foundation is accepting grant applications for non-profit organizations through July 30.

Only projects for capital improvements are eligible and grant requests are limited to $50,000.

Charitable organizations in Texas are encouraged to apply for grant support from the Foundation.

"The Joe Barton Family Foundation provides financial support to select charitable organizations within the state of Texas," the press release stated. "This support enables organizations to achieve aggressive goals that would have been otherwise unattainable. The intent of these projects is to dramatically improve the quality of life for the affected individuals, leading to better lives and stronger Texas communities."

Previous Foundation grant recipients include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Navarro and Tarrant Counties, Meals-on-Wheels of Johnson and Ellis Counties, and the Arlington Life Shelter in Tarrant County. With assistance from the Joe Barton Family Foundation, the Hope Clinic of Ellis County received a grant to renovate a facility in Ennis and open a clinic to provide medical care and support to the uninsured and underinsured.

“The Joe Barton Foundation is pleased to support hometown projects," Barton stated in an email. "We have seen the wonderful results that can happen when a community comes together to achieve a goal. I am looking forward to the Foundation selecting its next project to sponsor.”

For more details about the grant process or to download an application, please visit www.joebartonfamilyfoundation.org.