A deadly hit-and-run accident between Ferris and Palmer remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a DPS press release, the crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian on U.S. Interstate-45 near Risinger and Newton Road between the two Ellis County cities sometime between 8:45—10.42 p.m. Monday, June 10.

DPS is now seeking the public's help in identifying both the driver and the vehicle.

The DPS press release notes that, according to preliminary investigations, the vehicle is believed to be a 1999 maroon Ford Mustang that was traveling south on I-45 when it struck Bret L. Rendleman, 30, of Dittmer, Missouri.

The investigation has found that Rendleman was walking south on the improved shoulder before being struck by the Mustang. He died at the scene.

According to DPS, the driver of the Mustang failed to stop and render aid and continued south on I-45. Evidence left at the scene indicates the vehicle sustained damage on the front and right side. The items from the car left behind include a 35th anniversary Ford Mustang bade identifier, right headlamp, right passenger side mirror, radio antenna and parts of the front bumper.

The press release adds that anyone, including automotive body shop owners or employees, that has information on the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, should contact the Texas DPS office in Waxahachie at 972-923-6670.