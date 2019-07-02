An 11-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the property of a Barwell home on Friday, June 21.

According to a press release issued by the Ellis County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Elm Street in Bardwell at approximately 5:17 p.m. The responding deputies found the child unresponsive and not breathing, and quickly began CPR.

"Deputies continued CPR until medics with American Medical Response arrived on location," the release noted. "Once medics were on scene, a decision was made by medical staff to cease with CPR as the child was declared deceased."

ECSO Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald noted in the release that Dan Cox, Ellis County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, pronounced the child deceased on the scene and ordered an inquest. The child was taken to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

According to a report by the Ennis Daily News, one local weatherman, Ron Vestal, stated the outdoor temperatures reached 94 degrees on Friday, June 21, with the heat index climbing as high 107 at 3:52 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, the investigation by the ECSO and Texas Rangers into the child's death was still ongoing. Fitzgerald stated an arrest had not yet been made.