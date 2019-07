72ND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES

Jon Harrison against Tyler C Jones, suit on personal injury auto

Beva USA against John Charles Turner Jr., Ryan Cradeur, My ER Abilene LLC, STC Operations LLC and Uptown ER LLC, suit on other civil

Joshua Covarrubio against Jennifer Dalton, suit on personal injury auto

99TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER

American Express National Bank against Alison King, suit on account

Ciawanna Wade against Megan Delarosa, suit on personal injury auto

237TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE LES HATCH

John Figueroa-Paz against Rachel Ennis, suit on personal injury auto