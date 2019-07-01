Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound Exits 199 (Posey Road) and 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed either side of Boggy Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound right auxiliary lane will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane starting Monday through Aug. 2. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Holly and Sixth streets from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the Sixth Street exit will also be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed between Grand Avenue Parkway and the next entrance ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through July 12.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one lane on the northbound frontage road between Hesters Crossing and RM 620/Round Rock Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the RM 620 exit will also be closed. Reduced to one lane on the frontage roads in both directions with alternating closures either side of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one southbound left lane between FM 972 and Lakeway Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and ramps will be closed as needed. Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions as needed between Bell County and Travis County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; work is at intersections with rolling closures as needed. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop, and only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August, except Thursday and Friday.

U.S. 183: The bypass lanes in both directions will be closed under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and traffic will be reduced to one lane on the frontage roads. Turnarounds closed in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Cameron Road and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the entrance ramp near Manor Road will also be closed. Reduced to one southbound lane between Loyola and MLK from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Alternating lane closures between Burnet County and 183-A Toll from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and work may include rolling closures. The southbound left lane will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound exit to southbound I-35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; use the I-35 North exit and follow the frontage road. The southbound entrance before Manor Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The northbound exit to U.S. 290 frontage road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Hergotz Lane and Interchange Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bolm Road and Vargas Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the exit to Levander Loop will also be closed. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor Road until Aug. 1.

U.S. 79: Various closures in both directions as needed between County Road 110 and Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Work is at intersections with rolling closures as needed.

U.S. 290: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Detour west to Berkman Drive and turnaround to reach U.S. 183.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 80: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Cheatham Street and Charles Austin Drive from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Texas 130: Alternating southbound closures between FM 973 and FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed at Harold Green Road from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Moore Road and FM 812 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

RM 12: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between Cypress Creek and Blanco River from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

FM 969: The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

FM 1460: Various closures in both directions as needed between Old Setters Boulevard and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Work is at intersections with rolling closures as needed.

RM 2222 (Koenig Lane): Various westbound closures between Grover and Woodrow avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through July 14.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to Camp Craft Road until further notice.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating rolling closures between Chisholm Trail and N. Mays Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Blue Bluff Road: Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244-Bee Cave and Eanes School roads until mid-August. Detour via Westbank Drive. Road expected to open before school resumes in August.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through July 29. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane: Alternating lanes closed under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 until Aug. 2. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until July 10. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

McNeil Road: Closed under Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Detour to the nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: Closed between Ponca Street and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour via Ponca Street to Vargas Road to U.S. 183. The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

River Place Boulevard: The northbound right lane will be closed between RM 2222 and 3M Drive through July 12.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.