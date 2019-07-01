PHARR - Berta Palacios Elementary in Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) was awarded a $5,000 Lowe's Toolbox for Education grant to help establish a school garden.

The annual Lowe's Toolbox for Education grant program is a great source of funding for improvement projects at public schools. The U.S. Grant funding falls into three categories, including "technology upgrades, tools for STEM programs, and facility renovations ("beautifying the school") and safety improvements. Grants generally range from $5,000 to $25,000.

The Toolbox for Education grant was awarded to Palacios Elementary Librarian Linda Hinojosa who thanks Lowe’s for their generous contribution in supporting the school environment dedicated to providing opportunities for educational and academic achievement.

This garden will improve the natural environment, as well as improve the learning environment by encouraging lifelong skills such as teamwork and responsibility. A year-long project, the garden will give Palacios Elementary students PK-5th the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities in Science, Math, Social Studies and Art.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity from Lowe’s Toolbox Education Grant. This gives our students the resources they need for an optimal outdoor learning experience. Our students will make connections to the 21st-century world for sustainable learning," said Berta S. Palacios Principal Michelle Fox-Cardoza.