A flower-filled Fourth of July celebration with crape myrtles in full bloom returns to Waxahachie for the 22nd Annual Crape Myrtle Festival and Parade next week.

The theme for this year’s festival is Pink Petals & Patriotism.

The patriotic celebration begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 with a tailgate party at the Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium parking lot, located at 600 Indian Dr.

Madness Entertainment will entertain the crowd before the concert and team moves to some of the newest dance-craze songs.

This year, guests will also enjoy a concert by A Hard Night’s Day — a Beatles tribute band — at 7:30 p.m. Following the show will be the always-spectacular HEB fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

The Kid Zone will offer free activities for children to enjoy. There will also be a variety of food vendors.

Spectators are encouraged to tune their radio to KBEC 1390 during the fireworks show for a special broadcast of patriotic music. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are allowed at Lumpkins Stadium parking lot; however, personal fireworks are prohibited.

The celebration continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4 with a hometown parade sponsored by Citizens National Bank of Texas. The parade will start along College Street near the former Waxahachie Police station, head west on Main Street and end in Getzendaner Park.

After the parade, Remedy Church will host a Picnic in the Park in Getzendaner Park for families that includes free hotdogs, water, snow cones, old fashioned games and a bounce house. There will also be a whiffle ball home run derby during the picnic.

In 1997, the Texas State Legislature designated Waxahachie as the “Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas.” Each summer, the city’s historic streets are lined with hundreds of beautiful crape myrtles in full bloom.

The Crape Myrtle Festival and Parade are free to the public. Sponsors include HEB, Interbank, Carlisle Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie, Crape Myrtle Council, Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and the City of Waxahachie.

For more information on the festival, call the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau at 469-309-4040 or visit www.waxahachiecvb.com.