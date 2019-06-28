The Fourth of July celebration is back in Maypearl, and it’s bigger and better than ever, as the City of Maypearl will salute to America this Fourth of July — Texan style.

The evening aims to unite residents and the rest of Ellis County for a show-stopping fireworks show and a slew of family activities.

Hosted by Friends of Maypearl, the celebration will take place on Saturday at the Maypearl Community Park from 7 to 11:30 p.m. There will be many features such as live music, a street dance, and the annual Mr. and Miss Independence Pageant.

Though city unity is a great reason behind the gathering to celebrate Independence Day, the downtown community park is another motivation for this event.

The day of celebration will kick off with the parade at 6 p.m. that will begin near City Hall and maneuver through downtown. For those who would like to participate in the parade, can contact Jean Moreau at 469-383-9996.

Within the park area, there will be multiple activities to participate in such as the family-invited Cruise in Car Show, a washers tournament, bingo, inflatables, a space shuttle obstacle course, water slides, a dunking booth, a photo booth, face painting, games, prizes, golf games, a kids’ corner, a mobile video game truck and competitions galore.

The annual fireworks show will begin after dark and will be followed by a street dance.

A variety of vendors will also be available to purchase food and other items. If you are interested in being a vendor, the application can be completed at http://bit.ly/2RsP9im. The vendor fee is $20.

There will also be a Mr. and Miss Independent Pageant starting at 7 p.m. All children are encouraged to participate and can register online at https://form.jotform.com/81433866038158. There is an entrance fee of $20, and it is preferred to register early.

The evening ends with a firework show for all of Maypearl to watch — free of charge.