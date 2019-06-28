The City of Midlothian will once again celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade and fireworks show.

The annual Fourth of July parade in Midlothian will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

During the staging, judges will choose awards winners in the President's Pick, United We Stand, Bold Stripes and Bright Stars, Proudest Patriot and All-American categories.

The route begins at the Midlothian Police Department, which will serve as the staging spot. It will then turn right onto North 8th Street and then right onto E. Avenue F in front of the Midlothian City Hal.

There will also be food and craft vendors downtown from 8 a.m. to noon.

The deadline to register for the parade or as a vendor, which is sponsored by Baylor Scott & Health and the City of Midlothian, has already passed.

The Fourth of July celebrations in Midlothian will conclude Tuesday, July 3 with a fireworks show at Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium. The free show is scheduled to begin at 9:!5 p.m.