ENNIS

The City of Ennis is gearing up for one of the more extravagant small-town patriotic experience in Texas with the 6th annual Ennis Freedom Fest.

The full day of patriotic family fun begins with the Red, White & Bike Parade in historic downtown Ennis and ends with a fantastic party and fireworks show at an all-new location — Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The quaint, charming town comes to life during the parade with hundreds of children, adults and even dogs walking and pedaling down the streets of tree-lined neighborhoods, completely decked out in red white and blue.

The parade and festivities will be held June 29.

The Red White and Bike Parade kicks off at 9:30a.m. in the North Plaza public parking lot, located at 302 N. Dallas St, with judging for the best group under six members, best family and most patriotic.

The parade starts moving at 10 a.m. and will cruise through downtown Ennis and nearby historic neighborhoods. The parade will end at Minnie McDowal Park and will conclude with drawings to win brand new bikes.

After the parade, there will be food, music and additional activities at the farmers market.

The festivities continue with a party in the park and fireworks show at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 2301 Ennis Pkwy.

The fun begins at 5:00 p.m. with live music by the PBR Band and The Pontiax. There will also be tons of free kids’ activities including paddle boats, rock climbing wall, slides and obstacle course. The Avenue Church will provide free face painting, games and crafts, and there will be plenty of food available for purchase.

An all-new choreographed fireworks show will begin at dark. Free parking and shuttle transfers will be provided from the Ennis High School parking lot, located at 1405 W. Lake Bardwell.

"We encourage everyone to bring a blanket and chairs and come celebrate the nation’s independence with the entire community," states an Ennis Convention and Visitors Bureau press release.

The release adds, "The parade and the fireworks show are truly a memorable experience. This is small town Americana at its finest. Thank you to our title sponsor, Centex Citizens Credit Union, as well as Luminant, Angie Juenemann-Edward Jones, Walmart and Ennis Ford. These sponsors make these wonderful community events possible."

For more information, contact the Ennis Visitor Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow "Ennis, TX a Main Street City" on Facebook, or go to visitennis.org. Those interested can also download the city's free mobile app, Ennis Y’all, for a list of all upcoming events as well as a directory of restaurants, shops, hotels and attractions.

"We welcome you to Ennis, the bluebonnet spirit of Texas," adds the release.