The Red Oak White and Blue firework extravaganza is back to light up the sky for the 13th year.

Friends and families from the area are encouraged to bring out their lawn chairs and coolers in celebration of Independence Day on Saturday.

The Red Oak White ad Blue event sparks off at 6:30 p.m. and will last until about 10 p.m. at The Oaks Church, located at 777 South Interstate 35-East.

This will be the fifth consecutive year that The Oaks Church will host the fireworks show.

"The City of Red Oak is excited to partner with The Oaks Fellowship in hosting a time to celebrate our country's birth," Red Oak Mayor Dr. Mark Stanfill expressed. "There will be activities for all ages, culminating in a beautiful display of fireworks that allows all of us to remember what our country was born for: Freedom. Lori McGlothlin and our other city employees work hard for the citizens in bringing this event together."

This event began 13 years ago with the Red Oak Parks and Recreation’s permission. As for this year, Citizens National Bank of Texas, Red Oak Parks and Recreation and The Oaks Church will sponsor the extravaganza.

Multiple events and activities to keep everyone entertained will occur throughout the night.

The free event will include music, food, and activities such as a climbing wall, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and a dunk tank. Attendees are also encouraged to tune their radios during the show to KBEC 1390 AM to enjoy patriotic music.

In the case of bad weather, the alternative date will be Sunday, July 1st. As asked in the past, the staff has requested that attendees refrain from bringing pets, alcohol or glass containers.

The event is welcome to all ages, so be sure to invite your friends and family and bring them to something they’ll not soon forget.

For more information, contact 469-218-1202 or check out the flyer: http://www.redoaktx.org/DocumentCenter/View/3079/Red-Oak-White-and-Blue-2018.