The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services holds regular meetings for interested parties to begin the foster and adoption process. Currently, more than 500 children are eligible for adoption in Region 1, which encompasses both the 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle and 15 counties in the South Plains region.

Lubbock and Potter counties currently have the highest need for adoptions, according to the state’s May statistics on the DFPS website.

In Lubbock County, 173 children in the foster system are eligible for adoption, while 118 children are waiting for a “forever home” in Potter County. Randall has 63 children whose parental rights have been terminated and can be adopted.

Children range from infants to 17-year-olds.

“We call them forever homes,” said Rebecca Robinson, Foster/Adoptive Development Supervisor in Region 1. “The older ones can be adopted. We don’t want them to age out and not have somewhere to go for holidays.”

Upcoming meetings in Potter County are Tuesday, June 25, and July 9 at 7 p.m. at 3521 S.W 15th St.

Interested prospective parents can view children available for adoption at the website, https://www.dfps.state.tx.us/Application/TARE/Home.aspx/Default

According to data from DFPS, the number of children who have been waiting for adoption so far for fiscal year 2019 is 1,789 for Lubbock, 1,030 for Potter and 579 for Randall.