Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates was named Person of the Year during the Empire-Tribune’s Best of Erath awards gala Saturday night at Twisted J.

Coates was appointed sheriff in 2016 and is now serving his first elected term.

More than 150,900 votes were cast in 178 categories in the contest. Coates, 45, moved to Stephenville in 2013 and said “community involvement” is what makes the city unique.

Coates was also nominated as Person of the Year in 2018.

“Everybody works together for the greater good, and that’s not something you always see in other places,” Coates said.

He and his wife Denys have three children.