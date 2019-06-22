SOUTH AUSTIN

Take bus to Zilker Park

on weekends, get $2 coupon

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Capital Metro, Austin Transportation and the Austin Parks Foundation to launch the Ride and Save program to encourage community members to take the bus to Zilker Park.

Weekend riders of MetroBus Route 30 who get off at one of the Zilker stops on Barton Springs Road will receive a coupon for $2 off the entry fee to Barton Springs Pool or Zilker Botanical Garden. The coupon is available due to a $10,000 contribution from the parks foundation.

The coupon is in connection with Capital Metro’s added service on MetroBus Route 30, which directly serves Zilker Park, increasing frequency of buses to better than every 20 minutes Saturdays and Sundays while the promotion is in effect.

Coupons will only be distributed Saturdays and Sundays but may be used any time before Aug. 18. If using a coupon, the remaining amount of the entry fee must be paid in cash. Barton Springs Pool pay stations cannot be used in conjunction with the coupon.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Learn about Southeast Loop

at open house Monday

Williamson County, as part of a study to consider connections for east/west travel between state Texas 130 and FM 3349 and north/south travel to U.S. 79 called the Southeast Loop Study, will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

The purpose of the meeting, which will be at the Hutto school district’s Performing Arts Center, 101 FM 687, is to share a preferred route concept and gather public feedback. No formal presentation will be given. Community members can learn more about the project, discuss the route concept and share feedback.

Materials will be available online after the meeting. Special communication and mobility accommodations must be requested prior to the meeting. Comments will be accepted at any time but must be shared at the meeting or sent via email/mail by July 9 to be included in the meeting report.

For more information: wilco.org/seloop.

AUSTIN

KittyPalooza takes place

at 3 locations Saturday

The 12th annual KittyPalooza, a musical festival-themed cat adoption event, will take place at three locations Saturday.

The event will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Austin Pets Alive, 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St.; and noon to 7 p.m. at the Austin Humane Society, 124 W. Anderson Lane.

All cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at the citywide waived-fee cat adoption event. The first 100 cat adopters at Austin Animal Center will receive a bag of supplies.

EAST AUSTIN

Smart Trips Austin

kickoff event Saturday

The Smart Trips Austin 2019 kickoff event will be a transit ride to the African American Book Festival, departing at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Givens District Park, 3811 E. 12th St.

Shake the Poet will recite poetry on the bus ride to the George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St. Attendees will receive a free transit day pass they can use for their return trip after the festival.

The festival theme will be “Making Good On The Promise Of Economic Freedom,” which will highlight black economic opportunity from the late 19th century to present-day. Attendance is free.

EAST AUSTIN

Council of Negro Women

hosts membership tea

The National Council of Negro Women Greater Austin Section, will host its 36th membership tea from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Huston-Tillotson University’s Student Union Hall, 900 Chicon St.

This year’s theme is “Magnifying the Brilliant Light Within Us.” The guest speaker for the free event will be Joyce James, lead racial equity trainer/consultant for Black Mama’s Community Collective.

The dress attire will be floral patterns. Attendees can join the organization, renew memberships, participate in the “Parade of Hats,” network with affiliate members, visit several vendors and have refreshments. For more information: bit.ly/2x5VPtD.

BASTROP

'Despicable Me' showing

at Family Film Festival

Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St., will host a Family Film Festival movie screening at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The movie will be “Despicable Me,” rated PG. Entry is 50 cents with a $3.50 special for popcorn and drink. Proceeds will benefit Down Home Ranch.

— American-Statesman staff