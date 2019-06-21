The Daily Light's guide to an entertaining weekend in Ellis County includes:

1. Pop and R&B vocalist, DEREK, will perform live at White Rhino Coffee on Saturday. DEREK is described as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose music is hook-driven and punchy while hinting at the great nostalgia of classic hits of the past. DEREK blends singer-songwriter emotion and the electrifying hoods of pop music with twists of contemporary R&B in a way that leaves a unique, dynamic impression. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will last until 8:30 p.m. at White Rhino, located at 414 W. Main St.

2. Explore the wonders of Mexico as talented dancers from Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico perform to traditional music from various regions of Mexico. The show will create a cultural and educational foundation to unlock the potential of every child through engagement in the arts. The event will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Minni Mcdowell Park in Ennis, located at 119 N. Dallas St.

3. Life-long yoga goers and beginners may come together for the International Day of Yoga. To honor the special day, Crescent Yoga Studio will offer free classes on Friday, which is also the summer solstice. Basic yoga starts at 9:30 a.m. Yoga is free of charge for the day. For more information, log onto www.crescentyogastudio.com.

4. The always popular (and delicious) Grill Festival returns to the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday. The Ellis County Master Gardeners will fire up the grills while gathering vegetables, fruits, meat, produce and seasonings from the market sellers. If the market vendors grow it the ECMG volunteers will grill it! There are always some unusual sample offerings. The grilling goes on all morning, free samples are handed out until the food runs out.

5. The Blind Dog Cooley Band will be performing on the Railport Brewing Company Stage at 6 p.m. Friday.

While Blind Dog Cooley has played some as a solo and duo gigs at a few Ellis County venues lately, such as The Plaid Turtle, Fuzzy's Midlothian and Railport Brewing, this will be the first time for the Blind Dog Cooley Band to play in its entirety in Waxahachie. Railport is a big supporter of live local music and a fantastic part of the growing entertainment destination that Waxahachie is becoming.

Blind Dog Cooley has been playing in the DFW area for over 25 years, and bandleader Jon Cooley has been an Ellis County resident for over eight years. The Blind Dog Cooley Band delivers its brand of fun-loving blues and classic rock and roll with much enthusiasm. They have opened for acts like Bo Diddley, taken part in three regional Bedford Blues & BBQ festivals, and have released two CDs. They are excited to be included in making Waxahachie an entertainment destination.

More information on the band can be found at www.blinddogcooley.com.