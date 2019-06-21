Bastrop County and its cities all experienced sales tax revenue growth this month, compared to the same month in 2018, according to state comptroller data.

Bastrop had the biggest growth this month, taking in $677,410 in revenue, a 19.2% increase compared to the $568,059 it collected in June 2018.

In the first half of 2019, Bastrop has collected $3.7 million in total sales tax revenue, up 3.3% compared to the $3.6 million it had collected during the same time period last year.

Smithville, which began the year with three consecutive months of revenue decline compared to the same months last year, has for three months in a row surpassed its monthly sales tax revenue collections compared to 2018.

This month, Smithville received $43,545, a 13.4% increase in revenue compared to the $38,393 it received last June.

From January through June, Smithville has collected $279,357 in total revenue, marking no increase or decrease from where its revenue collections were in 2018 during the same time period. In the first six months of 2018, the city collected $279,356, or $1 less than its current collections.

In the northwest corner of the county, Elgin collected $199,123 in revenue this month, up 12% compared to the $177,752 it collected in June 2018.

So far this year, Elgin has collected $1.1 million in total revenue, an increase of 3.3% compared to the $1.07 million it had collected during the same six months last year.

Bastrop County, which collects a half cent from every taxable dollar spent within its boundaries, received $414,290 in sales tax revenue this month, up 14% compared to the $363,461 it collected during the same month in 2018.

From January through June, the county has received $2.3 million in revenue, up 5% compared to the $2.2 million it had collected during the same time period last year.

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributed $782.1 million in sales tax revenue to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. The revenue distribution this month marks a 10.1% increase compared to June 2018.

June sales tax allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.