Nearly two years after it revamped its reservation pricing structure, the Bastrop Convention Center has seen a healthy uptick in the number of events and bookings held in the 26,000-square-foot space.

In 2017, the city of Bastrop announced new pricing and packaging options for the center, replacing a previous model that only allowed organizations to rent the center in 12-hour increments.

“So, if you wanted to have a two-hour meeting, you had to pay for 12 hours of it,” Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder said.

Additionally, the city simplified the convention center’s reservation process and condensed a nearly 20-page contract that clients were previously required to sign.

“I kid you not, that contract was like 18 pages, it was crazy,” Schroeder said.

Today, anyone wanting to book an event at the center has a menu of options, from 4 hour events for 25, 50 or 100 people, to 12 hour events with options to add catering and coffee services. The flexibility is aimed at making the space more attractive for trade shows, weddings, corporate meetings and local events.

So far, the changes have proven successful, officials said. Bookings during the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 are up by 36% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, causing a 75% increase in revenue, according to data provided by the city. The convention center reported a revenue of around $90,000 during the first two quarters of 2019.

Some of the clients that have contributed to this increase include the Premier Gun Show, the city-wide garage sale and community events like the Red, White and You dance coming up July 6. In August, the center will also host the Boogie Back to Bastrop Western Swing Festival.

“There was some concern that that (the convention center) wasn’t used very often — every time we drive by, the parking lot is empty,” Schroeder said. “Well now you drive by and the parking lot is almost always full, and it’s because of the revised contract and being friendlier to be able to do business with this community.”

Built in 2011 for about $4.3 million, according to a figure provided by the convention center, the city has been paying off the convention center’s construction debt through hotel occupancy tax revenue — around $500,000 annually. At this rate, the city plans to have the convention center paid off in 2031.

Although the convention center’s revenues have increased over the last couple years, that money will continue to fund the building’s operation costs and the convention center’s staff’s salaries, which is $640,754 annually. Hotel occupancy tax revenue is expected to finance debt payments for the next 12 years, Schroeder said.

According to Kim Phillips, executive director of the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus, the use of hotel occupancy tax dollars to pay off convention center debt is highly typical in small and large Texas cities.

“It happens in just about every city — some cities use it for convention centers, some cities use it for visitor centers,” Phillips said.

State law restricts how cities can spend hotel occupancy tax money to about nine uses, including destination marketing activity, convention centers, visitor bureaus and, for larger cities, sports arenas, Phillips said.

In Texas, the hotel occupancy tax rate is 6% of the cost of a room, according to the state comptroller’s website, and both the city of Bastrop and Bastrop County each levy a 7% hotel occupancy tax, the maximum allowed by the state tax code.