West Lake Hills will make a few repairs on four city streets as part of its five-year road maintenance plan.

Ox Eye Trail and Forest View Drive were included in the first year of the plan for repairs and paving. The city added on Westlake Drive and Ledgeway Street this year as well to address erosion, Mayor Linda Anthony said.

City Engineer Vicki Ortega said there are areas along Westlake Drive where the edges of the road are collapsing, and the work would repair the stretch from Yaupon Valley Road to Downie Place, including the right turn lane on Red Bud Trail.

“There are some areas where that collapse is significant enough that if a car ran off the road it would be very difficult for it to get back on,” Ortega said.

She said the bond, if approved, would address the entire stretch of Westlake Drive from Bee Cave Road to the city limits. The purpose of this project is to act as a stop gap until a bond is approved.

Street repairs are estimated to cost approximately $193,000.

The city council also discussed the possible removal of the stop sign at Yaupon Valley and Juniper Road.

Two new stop signs were installed in April on the east and west bound lanes of Yaupon Valley Road at Juniper Road, creating a three-way stop.

In February, Anthony said the city had received several calls from residents who see a high volume of traffic during rush hour. Ortega suggested installing two new stop signs to help slow down traffic and make the road safer for residents.

RELATED: Three-way stop coming to Juniper, Yaupon Valley

Resident Spencer Stevens, who spoke during the open forum in May, asked the council to remove the sign going west on Yaupon Valley at Juniper Road, saying the sign was unnecessary and premature. The road is sometimes used as a cut through to avoid Bee Cave Road, but he said with the Bee Cave Road improvements nine months away from completion, it's too soon for the city to do anything.

“We don’t know what that completion of Bee Cave Road is going to do,” Steven said. “So, it makes no sense to me to do anything right now. We need to wait until that project is complete and see what happens to the traffic.”

City officials said they have not heard much opposition about the sign and felt removing it a few months after installation was too soon.

“There doesn't appear to be a lot of opposition and when we make a change like this we should give residents a few years to get used to it before we have a knee jerk response,” said council member Jim O’Connor.

The council took no action on the removal of the sign.