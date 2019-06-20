No one wants to talk about it. When it enters the room, it’s skirted, evaded, shaded, discreetly ushered into own space and offered an early exit -- no questions asked.

More versatile than the elephant in the room, it fits in the back of our minds, can be worn on our sleeves, can suffocate or stimulate us, but can also dive in deep and bury dormant in our integrin until provoked to resurface.

Our society is both enmeshed in and petrified of divorce. Its lure of promised relief, its trauma, its loss, its confusion, its exhaustion, its opportunity to reset, its scars. It’s our huge, hidden wound.

Divorce is a big, deep, mysterious river that behaves differently for each one who enters it. It can be calm and almost healing with just a gentle current leading to the other shore. Or it can be torrentuous, with rapids, dangerous undertows and crepitus gnarly muck under every footstep. It will sweep some away for some distance and land them ashore a long way from where they started and where they thought they would end up. But it can plant them on fertile, green grass ripe with possibility, too.

If you’re just saddling up with your waders and snakeproof boots, the travelers in your midst don’t know how the water is either. Some go silent as they find a path that keeps their heads above water, while some shout for terror or joy, as the wild and unpredictable water delivers a unique experience to each. Regardless of your journey, if you’ve made it across, you never want to visit that river again.

And so it makes travel planning difficult when few travelers are willing to write reviews on their trips through divorce. Whether it found you, or you seek it, and apart from any other factors, those facing down divorce need tips from those who have made the journey. What to pack? How to budget? How long will this be? What will it be like?

Though men have much to impart, it was in recent talks with a handful of disarming, delicate women in my midst that I discovered the gaping hole in our sorority of sophisticated, though susceptible, and simultaneously sage women to document their nuggets of wisdom from their journey through divorce. I set about to solicit their words of advice for those who follow.

What would you tell a woman facing divorce?

“I would tell her to get access to all bank, savings, investment accounts, titles, deeds, policies, etc. yesterday if she can at all. It will cost tens of thousands of dollars to obtain under discovery, and even then with cooperation at an all-time low, huge pieces can be eventually overlooked. Missing items can mean the difference between a fair settlement and feeling permanently screwed.”

“Draft your own settlement agreement proposal first. Lay out what you want, how you want it, and get nitty gritty on details. Account numbers, amounts and locations matter. Be prepared, and strike first. Early birds tend to get the worms.”

“Get the best damn lawyer accessible to you and gulp hard at the fees. Stay on top of what they should be doing and remain involved. You’re a team, and you’re accountable to each other.”

“Take pictures, document correspondence, make a timeline, and get organized. Emotions have to process in your therapist’s chair. Make sure that’s a weekly thing, too.”

“Force good times for your kids and you to enjoy even though money is tight. They will remember it forever that they had the breaks and reassuring bonding time with you in the midst of so much change.”

What was the biggest surprise in your divorce?

“Married men you know will hit on you when word gets out that you’re separating. It is the weirdest thing and seems to happen to a lot of us. It dies down when they realize it won’t work but …. yuck.”

“Realizing that the system itself is just so heinously flawed. There are so many holes that it can be manipulated by one party’s agenda. Child custody protocols are aged and invite corruption. Defending yourself becomes a full-time, bankrupting job and leaves your legal team exhausted and unable to put proper attention on financial matters.”

“Friends will pick sides. Without warning, without incident, people will make quick decisions which side to favor. It will confuse, anger and hurt you. Stay the course and think of yourself like a soldier in the trenches. Deal with the pain and reconciliations later because chances are you’re not the same supportive friend now anyway in the midst of your own hard road.”

“How supportive organizations around us would be if we were willing to be open. People offered rides, meals, hugs. I came to love my community even more.”

What was the hardest emotional aspect of your divorce?

“My kids’ pain. However much time I had to prepare, they had way less. They only know that their whole world is imploding.”

“The sense of feeling out of control. Any move on the other side can cost thousands to respond, defend or disprove.”

“When I lifted my daughter’s chin in my palm with tears dripping off her face and told her she didn’t deserve this. I couldn’t sugar coat it. And it killed me.”

What was the best outcome of your divorce?

“Feeling relief that it was over and that we knew what was ahead now. Not knowing is worse than almost everything else.”

“Realizing just how strong I am. I never would have imagined I could sustain what I have in this process, but I made it. My kids and I made it. And we will be great.”

“Finding new places inside of me I was too afraid to explore. Playing small, my counselor called it. I engineered my own small space and low ceiling. I may not feel like jumping to the highest stars every day, but at least I can see they’re up there now for me to reach, when I am ready.”

Some of the words brought me to my knees. Raw honesty from women who have waded the waters. We must share, I decided. This is just the beginning of a series on women in divorce. Perhaps if we can pry open our conversational space for this painful topic, we can begin to heal the community scars we seem to bare together. Divorce is a reality, but it doesn’t have to be a secret, silent shame. Stay tuned for the next installment.

Christie Turner Schultz is a dream-chasing, volunteering, boo-boo kissing working mom of four, juggling diapers and driver’s learning permits in Westlake.