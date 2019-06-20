If you’re ready for some HOT summer cycling, Brownwood is the place to be Saturday, June 22. The Heart of Texas Cyclists are hosting a bike ride to benefit the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center.

Bike rides will begin and end at Festival Park in Brownwood. There will be four routes with lengths of 8 miles, 25 miles, 40 miles and 63 miles. The routes will feature some rolling hills and beautiful countryside as you pass through central Brown County. The 63 mile route will have a significant hill climb near Brookesmith in southwest Brown County.

Entry fee for participants 16 years and younger is $15 and must register at the event. Entry fee for parents or guardians riding the 8 mile route with your child will also be $15 and must register at the event. Registration fee for the long routes (25, 40 and 63) is $35. Registration will begin at 7:00 am. The bike rides start at 8:00 am. There will be seven rest stops along the route.

After the rides there will be hamburgers and hot dogs served and entertainment at Festival Park.

The link to the Heart of Texas Cyclists is https://www.hotcyclists.com/

All proceeds benefit the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center.