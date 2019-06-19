The United Way of West Ellis County is inviting the community to partake in a worldwide movement designed to mobilize the caring power of volunteers to create positive change in communities.

On Friday, individuals of all ages are encouraged to take part in the Day of Action, which is traditionally held on the longest day of the year.

"Last year, tens of thousands of volunteers around the world joined more than 520 United Ways from 19 countries to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every one of those communities," according to a UWWEC press release.

This year's regional focus will be on providing care and resources to homebound seniors in the community.

"The United Way of West Ellis County believes everyone has the right to age in good health with dignity in their home and community," stated the press release.

In partner with Meals on Wheels of Johnson and Ellis Counties, volunteers will deliver meals and senior "care kits" to homebound residents in Waxahachie and Midlothian. Volunteers will also assist with small landscaping needs at predetermined locations.

UWWEC executive director Kasey Cheshier and his team identified seniors who desired to live at home but were unable to meet critical, independent living needs and have access to needed supportive services.

"We want to help connect them to the various resources and services available in Ellis County," Cheshier said. "We have already seen a large amount of volunteers from various companies and organizations throughout Ellis County sign up to donate their time and energy. It's so incredible to see folks step up and serve our neighbors."

Lisa Deese, community relations director of MOWJEC, reported seniors 80 years and older encompasses 20 percent of the local population.

"The Baby Boomer generation continues to reach age 65 at escalating rates, and national age experts are warning of an unprecedented Silver Tsunami of people who will depend on services such as ours," Deese elaborated. "We are so thankful for dedicated community partners like United Way who are delivering love throughout Waxahachie and Midlothian as they bring meals and friendly smiles to our senior neighbors."

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie sponsors the Day of Action and continues to advocate for giving back to the community and supporting seniors.

Will Turner, President of BSW Medical Center stated, "When we come together as a community, we make a difference. Seniors in our community often face multiple challenges, including housing insecurity, isolation and living with chronic illness. What we do on June 21st promotes the well-being of our neighbors, connecting them with resources that can improve quality of life well into the future."

During the Day of Action, and all year long, the UWWEC works to ensure that willing volunteers are able to get connected with the various service opportunities in the region. To learn more about United Way's Day of Action, please visit www.uwwec.org/day-action or www.VolunteerEllisCounty.org.

The Day of Action will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.