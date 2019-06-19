The Midlothian Police Department has identified a suspect for the alleged homicide of an adult male found unresponsive in a vehicle in northwest Midlothian on Monday.

According to an investigation update issued Wednesday afternoon, Midlothian Police investigators have received an arrest warrant for Woodrow Stevenson Head, 33, for the murder of 52-year-old Alvarado resident James A. Morris.

The Midlothian Police Department press release also notes investigators learned Head, whose place of residence is not yet known, was already being held in a Cooke County jail on an unrelated drug charge. He will be charged with capital murder.

Midlothian Police investigators worked throughout the night with officials in Cooke County to secure the warrant and to locate Head.

As previously reported by the Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror, Officers were initially dispatched to the 1100 block of Auger Road at 7:35 a.m. Monday in response to an "unconscious person" found first by an employee with the City of Midlothian.

The reporting party stated a GMC single cab pick-up truck was parked on a dirt road just off Auger Road, noting it was visible from the main roadway. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim, who was declared deceased in the pick-up truck upon their arrival.

"Midlothian investigators are working on locating where the murder actually occurred, as it does not appear to have happened where the victim was located," Midlothian Police Capt. John Spann stated in an update issued Tuesday.

Midlothian investigators remain in contact with other area police departments, as well as agencies from other states to establish the victim's whereabouts and personal contacts for the previous 48 hours.

While on the scene Monday, Spann informed the Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror that, "This used to be an old dirt driveway that went to a farm. The car is about 30 to 40 yards off the road. At about 7:35 this morning it was a Midlothian employee headed out to the water treatment plant that came by and saw the truck out there."

Spann described the vehicle as a GMC single cab work truck with a metal rack and ladder. He noted the victim was laying down in the driver seat.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office evidence-and-crime scene recovery team assisted with the investigation, as well as a Dallas County K-9 unit that checked the tall grass around the perimeter of the scene.

The Midlothian Police Department also dispatched its mobile command center, known as the Police Incident Response Vehicle, to the scene. The PIRV consists of crime scene materials, air conditioning and ideal direct communication lines to the station where two officers worked on contacting individuals known to the deceased.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, three MPD investigators were still visible on scene along with a drone crew responsible for mapping the area.

Once the Dallas County Sheriff's Office wraps up collecting evidence, the body was transported to the Dallas Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Midlothian Police investigators have already spoken to neighbors with houses that backed up to Auger Road, as well as collected Ring Video Doorbell images and data from the area.

"Right now we are trying to determine how long this vehicle has been here and who saw it, cause you think if anybody saw it, they would have called in," Spann stated Monday.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Shelly Skinner, a Midlothian resident who lives near Auger Road, was on her morning walk when she stumbled upon the active investigation. Skinner has resided in the neighborhood since 2005, and said, "It is a really safe neighborhood."

"One of the neighbors said the truck was there last night," Skinner noted. "While the police were going door to door, they believed the body wasn't killed there, [but] left there."

The avid walker said she has taken the same path several times and has always felt safe, but "It didn't make me feel really good because I've walked back there for a long time."

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Midlothian Police Department at 972-775-3333.