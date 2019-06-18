The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees met for its regular June meeting to discuss summertime construction and repair projects. Updates on solutions for inconsistent attendance calls were communicated, and answers about the potentially contaminated Waxahachie High land were presented.

Mikel Craig, WISD Support Services Coordinator, addressed concerns from Ellis County residents about the placement of de-watered human waste (bio-solids) on the field where Waxahachie High is constructed. Craig informed the board that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Trinity River Authority regulate and allow the application of dried sludge.

Both governing authorities decided to permit the application of human waste as long as it is done within the guidelines and restrictions. Both agencies inspected the land to ensure guidelines were followed.

WISD has also since hired a third-party engineer to test the land more aggressively than TCEQ required, "and found it to be free of any harmful contaminants," according to the report provided in the board book.

ROOFS

Jacob Perry, WISD Director of Facilities and Operations, provided an update on the leaky roof situation at Felty and Clift Elementary schools and Howard Junior High. A roof condition analysis written by a Firestone technical representative established leak locations on all three campuses were believed to be sourced to one area where the valley and hip metals intersect the main roof evaluations. The investigation further identified that undocumented/unauthorized repairs were made during the duration of the warranty.

The technical representative recommended that all incorrectly repaired metal roofing component be removed and replaced or repaired by a Firestone licensed applicator.

COST FOR DUAL CREDIT

The board independently reviewed presented changes in the dual credit tuition and fees offered outside Navarro County.

Navarro College dual courses that equate to three credits increased by $28 to $242 for the 2019-20 school year; meanwhile, courses worth four credits increased by $36 totaling $316 per class.

ATTENDANCE CALLS

WISD administration investigated the automated attendance calls after issues were reported. The board book noted the main issues included inconsistent calling times for campuses, inconsistent reporting of absences for students at same and different schools. Admin also analyzed if call-out times could be adjusted.

"User error is reporting attendance seemed to be the only true answer to the inconsistency in the call-outs for absences," according to the board book. The district's administrative team also found that call-out times can be adjusted and are customizable for users.

An incoming PEIMS director will be able to ensure that Skyward access is covered and taken care of. "PEIMS personnel should be over Skyward with technology support, not technology running it," the board book stated.