Kyle Lewis of 3L Shorthorns of Trenton was elected the Texas Shorthorn Association’s 2019-2020 president during its annual meeting in Van Alstyne. Lewis had served several years as a director and was the vice president of the association for the past two years.

3L Shorthorns was founded in 1983 by Don Lewis and sons Chris and Kyle. The first shorthorn was a steer shown at the Fort Worth Stock Show. They began purchasing females in 1984 and currently run 35 cows and two registered bulls, WHR Bentley and PVF Master 1036. Prior to that, they primarily used Sherwoods Red Vision. They also utilize artificial insemination. The farm also raised the 2017-2018 South Central Region Female of the Year.

John Russell, of Caldwell, was elected vice president of the association. Linda Scott, of Hurst, was reelected secretary-treasurer and Mary Bass, of Olton, was reelected publicity officers. Members elected to a three year term as a director include Katrina Evans of Lorenzo, Victoria Osburn of Celina, Barbara Russell of Caldwell and Larry Carney of Collinsville.

Other directors include Dale Spurlen of Dublin, Marc and Tracy Laughery of Rockwall, Ken Purcell of Collinsville, W.B. Maples of Copperas Cove, Rebecca Bates of Rising Star, Justin Carney of Collinsville and William Simpson of Eastland.

Lewis and his wife Jill have been married 32 years and have three children, Garrett, Tyler and Jordan, and one grandchild, Eisley Jayne.