Fatherhood is a wonderful creation of God which He set into motion in the world. And God, being our Heavenly Father, has perfectly modeled the position to us.

Someone once said that our very first concepts of God were illustrated in our earthly fathers. In my case, my earthly father was strong and appeared invincible to me. He was my hero. I trusted in him implicitly. As a small boy, I felt safe in leaping into his arms in a pool of water over my head. He was a disciplinarian - he knew how to strike the balance between love and the razor strap.

Most of all, he led us to know God. He did this by planting the word in us during family Bible reading and prayer every night. He loved to have fun with us.

I suppose one of my favorite memories of my Dad was when Carolyn and I rode my new motorcycle to their house at Daniel Springs one Sunday night after church. He had already gone to bed when we arrived, but I looked forward to one of our many early morning visits over coffee. But when I woke up at about 6 a.m. I went into the living room and noticed that he wasn't there. Then I looked in front of the house and saw that the motorcycle was gone! I laughed as I realized that he couldn't help himself -- he loved riding motorcycles as much as any man I ever knew. I love memories like that!

Folks, there are so many biblical precepts that are under heavy attack by the devil today in our nation, and manhood is at the top of the list. There is a sinister political move to soften manhood, by accusing it of being toxic. The end result by our demented culture today is to neutralize the genders -- for women to be more like men and men to be more like women. There is even a move to try to strike the male gender pronoun from our language. There are some awful ramifications on such a demonic move in our society, but the worst is — the devil's crowd, in discrediting manhood, is seeking to undermine our Heavenly Father's image in the world. Yes, our society is segueing into a godless society — it's in our institutions of higher learning, media, government — godless Hollywood, and it has attached its ugly tentacles into some organizations that call themselves the church.

And while I'm being just a little political, let me add, that the so-called women's movement is likely laced with some miserably sad women who were probably deprived of a good, godly, strong male in their own lives.

Scripture is replete with the advocation and promotion of men. Eli the priest, in 1 Samuel, was a poor example as he was too busy with things of the temple to be a disciplinarian and father to his devilish sons, Hophni and Phinehas. Joshua, on the other hand, took the manly, spiritual stand before his family when he said, ". . . as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." Joshua 24:15.

I pray that the Father's Day sermon in your church will emphasize the pronouns "He, "Him" and "His." I hope your pastor will take a moment to emphasize the sad fact many men have abdicated their position of male responsibility

I am thankful to be the pastor of a church that has real men who love their Lord, and their families enough to lead them like a godly man should. HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!

_____

Paul Gauntt currently serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Palmer.