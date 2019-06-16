Three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a wreck involving a motorcyclist that occurred in Northeast Austin, near the Republic of Texas Biker Rally.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the wreck at the corner of Decker Lane and Lindell Lane around 12:17 p.m.

Three people were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, two with serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

By Saturday afternoon, ATCEMS officials had reported a total of six motorcycle accidents spread across Friday and Saturday, with six individuals receiving treatment.

This story is developing; check back for updates.