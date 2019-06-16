Shortly after his lifelong dream came true, Zach Humphreys hit the snooze button — at least until next spring.

Humphreys, a catcher at Texas Christian University and alumnus of Midlothian High School, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 26th round on day three of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

His selection helped the TCU baseball program set a new-high with nine players picked in a single MLB draft, besting the previous high of eight student-athletes selected in 2011 and 2015.

He also promptly announced via Twitter that he'd be returning to the Horned Frogs for his senior season.

"It was a dream come true to be drafted and I want to thank the Milwaukee Brewers for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball, but I am happy to say that I'll be returning to TCU for my senior year," stated Humphreys on Twitter. "Here's to one more year of rocking the purple and the white!"

Humphreys appeared in 44 games and started 46 behind the dish for (34-28, 11-13 in Big 12) TCU this season.

He recorded career-highs in batting average (.277), doubles (10), home runs (3) and RBIs (34).

Humphreys is listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. He was a four-year letterman at Midlothian High and earned all-state honors his senior season.

Once on campus, Humphreys was named to the 2017 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team following his freshman season. He then appeared in 53 games with 46 starts at catcher as a sophomore in 2018, collecting 40 hits, 27 RBIs and 25 runs scored with eight multi-hit performances and having reached base safely in 42 games.

Humphreys has appeared in 130 games so far for the Horned Frogs and collected 105 career hits and 80 RBIs. He currently boasts a .252-batting average, .352-slugging percentage and .992-fielding percentage.

Humphreys has also recorded a sub 1.85 pop time behind the dish. His work behind the plate led Midlothian head baseball coach and 2019 All-Ellis County Coach of the Year, Ray Hydes, to claim Humphreys had "the best mechanics I've seen by far" from a catcher shortly after the backstop was named to the 2016 TSWA All-State second team.

Humphreys' decision to return to Fort Worth also means that he will have one more season as a battery mate with former Midlothian ace Russell Smith.

Smith is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound left-handed hurler who, like Humphreys, was also named to the Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team (2018).

Smith did not pitch during the 2019 season but recorded a 3-2 record over 37.2 IP in 12 appearances (11 starts) with a 3.35 ERA in 2018.

The other eight TCU baseball players drafted during the 2019 MLB first-year player draft included Nick Lodolo (P, No. 7, Cincinnati), Brandon Williamson (No. 59, RD2, Seattle), Johnny Rizer (RD7, Baltimore), Jake Guenther (RD7, Tampa Bay), Alex Isola (RD29, Minnesota), Jared Janczak (RD31, Cleveland) and Jake Eissler (RD38, Cleveland).